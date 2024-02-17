Brentford well beaten by impressive Liverpool

Brentford 1 Liverpool 4 35' Nunez 55' Mac Allister 68' Salah 75' Toney 86' Gakpo

Brentford were resoundingly beaten by the Premier League leaders.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in control before Ivan Toney pulled a goal back. Cody Gakpo added a late fourth for the Reds.

The Bees had their moments but trailed at half-time after Nunez latched onto Diogo Jota’s header and brilliantly chipped keeper Mark Flekken.







The returning Salah set up the second goal, threading a perfect pass through to Mac Allister, who finished coolly.

Poor Brentford defending led to the third. Keeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s long ball was flicked on by Gakpo and Salah sneaked in, held off Ben Mee and fired into the bottom corner.

Toney’s goal was his fourth in five matches since his recent return to action.

The striker was on hand to tuck away the loose ball after Kelleher had saved Sergio Reguilon’s shot.

More haphazard defending also led to Gakpo’s goal. He was set up by Luis Diaz following a slip by Nathan Collins.

Liverpool almost added an injury-time fourth when Virgil van Dijk headed Andy Robertson’s corner against the var.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev (Lewis-Potter 63), Jensen *Damsgaard 74), Norgaard (Onyeke 63), Janelt, Reguilon (Ghoddos 85), Toney, Maupay (Wissa 63).

Subs not used: Strakosha, Zanka, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk.







