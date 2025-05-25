Frank proud of Brentford’s top-10 finish

Thomas Frank says Brentford can be proud of a second top-10 finish in the Premier League.

The Bees ended the season with a 1-1 draw at Wolves, where Bryan Mbeumo scored his 20th league goal of the campaign.

Between them, forwards Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade have scored 50 league goals this term – an emphatic response to England striker Ivan Toney leaving the club.

The team as a whole have scored 66 in the league.

“We have scored a record number of goals for us and have a front three who have scored 50 goals,” said boss Frank.

“To have a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League two out of four seasons – a club who are not a top three or four club – is something to be proud of.”

Brentford needed to finish eighth and for Chelsea to slip outside of the top five in order for the Bees to have any chance of securing a place in the Europa Conference League.

But they were unable to get the win, Brighton came from behind to beat Tottenham and take eighth place, and in any case Chelsea won at Nottingham Forest and finished fourth.

Wolves levelled when Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header set up Munetsi, who fired into the roof of the net.

But Frank said: “Before the season, if you said we’d finish 10th, people would’ve said it’s impressive. And two times in four seasons we have finished in the top 10, which is impressive.

“There are probably a few clubs below us who would take top 10.”