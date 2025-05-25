Colwill’s winner seals Chelsea’s Champions League place

Nottm Forest 0 Chelsea 1 Colwill (49′)

Levi Colwill’s winner at the City Ground sealed Chelsea’s Champions League place.

The Blues, who will face Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, finished the season fourth in the Premier League table and will return to Europe’s premier competition after a two-year absence.

Following a scrappy first half, Enzo Maresca’s side went ahead early in the second.

Neco Williams was unable to properly head away Marc Cucurella’s chip onto the box, enabling Pedro Neto to lay the ball beyond keeper Matz Sels for Colwill to tap in at the far post.

Earlier, Neto missed a great chance for the visitors, lifting the ball over the bar after being set up by Cole Palmer.

At the other end, Chris Wood similarly missed the target after being found by a cross from former Chelsea man Ola Aina.

And Wood missed a stoppage-time chance to equalise when he shot over from close range.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke (Dewsbury-Hall 86), Palmer, Sancho (Lava 61); Neto (Gusto 78).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Chalobah, George, Guiu.