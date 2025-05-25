Mbeumo scores 20th goal as Brentford end season with draw

Wolves 1 Munetsi (75′) Brentford 1 Mbeumo (20′)



Bryan Mbeumo scored his 20th Premier League goal of a memorable season for Brentford, who ended the campaign with a draw and were unable to snatch a European place.

Marshall Munetsi’s second-half equaliser earned Wolves a draw.

Thomas Frank’s side, who finished 10th in the table, capitalised on Matheus Cunha’s mistake to take the lead at Molineux.

After Cunha had given away possession, Yoane Wissa’s shot was blocked and Christian Norgaard pulled the ball back for Mbeumo to score.

Brentford needed to finish eighth and for Chelsea to slip outside of the top five in order for the Bees to have any chance of securing a place in the Europa Conference League.

But they were unable to get the win, Brighton came from behind to beat Tottenham and take eighth place, and in any case Chelsea won at Nottingham Forest and finished fourth.

Wolves levelled when Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header set up Munetsi, who fired into the roof of the net.

Brentford: Flekken, Kayode (Ajer 86), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard (Jensen 80), Schade (Thiago 80), Wissa.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Konak, Nunes.