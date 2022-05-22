Frank proud of Brentford’s ‘crazy’ achievement

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the club can be hugely proud of its first season in the Premier League.

The Bees, who were promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1947 following victory in the play-off final against Swansea 12 months ago, ended their campaign in 13th spot despite losing their final game to Leeds.

Norwich and Watford, who went up with Frank’s team, made an immediate return to the Championship and Frank said his players deserve huge credit for how they have adapted.

“I had massive belief in the team before the season. I thought we could be an asset to the Premier League,” he said.

“We have done remarkable but I am respectful about his league, don’t believe in second season syndrome, however I understand that we could either be relegated next season or finish seventh.

“I saw a stat that over the last seven years, the only two play-off winners have stayed up and that was Huddersfield and Villa, who only stayed up due a VAR decision that wasn’t given, and I think we have done it better.

“It is not lucky, we have been in every game and potentially we could have got more points.

“With all that in mind and with us using not much in terms of money spent, that is crazy.

“There is a lot to celebrate being in the Premier League, but we haven’t won anything, but the next few days I will sit down and reflect.

“But I am aware that this is a massive achievement. Promotion was the biggest one for us, but this is pretty special.

“Hopefully we can sit here is 12 months’ time talking about it again.”







