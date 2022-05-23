Defenders Zanka and Jeanvier released by Brentford

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Julian Jeanvier are leaving Brentford.

The defenders are being released at the end of their contracts.

Brentford remain in talks with Christian Eriksen, whose short-term deal is about to end.

Jeanvier spent four years with the Bees but has not played for the club for more than two years, having spent last season on loan at Turkish Süper Lig side Kasımpaşa, where he suffered a serious knee injury.

The centre-back played 58 games in all competitions for Brentford in his first two seasons and was part of the squad that finished third and made the Championship play-off final in 2020.

Zanka (pictured above) has played 10 times for Brentford since joining in September but has battled injury during his time with the club.

Brentford say they will continue to help him build up his fitness as he looks to find a new team.

The club have also announced that goalkeeper Matthew Cox, defender Fin Stevens and midfielder Paris Maghoma will be promoted from the Brentford B squad to the first team, starting next month when the players regroup.

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, said: “Julian has done a good job but been very unlucky with a significant injury.

“Zanka has also been very unlucky with injuries, we intend to continue to help his return to full fitness and then re-assess the situation from there.







