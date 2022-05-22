Proud Marsch insists he always believed Leeds would stay up

Relieved Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch praised the resolve and character of his players after stayed in the Premier League following a dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford.

Leeds, who began the day in the bottom three and needed to better Burnley’s result against Newcastle to remain in the top flight for a third successive season, won the game in dramatic fashion through Jack Harrison’s 94th-minute strike.







It cancelled out Sergi Canos’ 80th-minute equaliser after Raphina gave his side the lead with a well-taken penalty midway through the second half.

“I believed we could do this, that is why I never talked about being in the Championship. This business is about belief,” Marsch said.

“I believed in the spirit and character of the players and what we have been through has made us stronger and not weaker.

“It’s not by accident we have scored four winners or equalisers, it shows the character of the team.”

Marsch was kept informed about events at Turf Moor by members of his coaching staff but insisted his side had to push for the win even when news filtered through about Burnley being 2-1 down.

“We wanted to win the game and end it and not let them get, what they say in Germany, the lucky punch,” he said.

“We were trying to always let them know, it’s hard when it was loud out there and also very warm.

“It’s a proud group in the dressing room, everyone knows the Leeds community pushes them to make them proud.

“It’s a good pressure and they want to do it for the club.

“But you can’t help but not see the resolve and character of the group.”







