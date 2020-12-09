Frank admits ‘untidy’ Bees were below par

Thomas Frank lamented another frustrating outing for Brentford, who were forced to settle for a goalless stalemate at home to lowly Derby.

The Bees were never at the fluid best – but missed a number of very good chances against Wayne Rooney’s side, who came to west London well organised and content to take a point.







Bryan Mbeumo blazed over in the second half to sum up a frustrating night for the Bees.

It was Brentford’s fifth home draw of the Championship campaign and they dropped a place to seventh in the table, although they are unbeaten in 10 games.

“Ten games unbeaten in this league is a good foundation to have. Of course we really want to turn some draws into wins,” said boss Frank.

“We made a few substitutions to try and win the game – all of the games we want to win.

“Sometimes it drops for you and you get a reward but not today.

“Even though Derby are at the bottom of the Championship they are a good side. I completely respect that they wanted to come here for a point.”

He added: “We have a higher level to hit offensively – I don’t think we’ve hit that enough this season.

“There was a lot coming from Sergi (Canos) tonight but still that relationship between the front three and the midfielders wasn’t quite there and we were a bit untidy.

“Normally you would walk away with a 2-0 win but we just didn’t do that tonight.”

Brentford will now travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.







