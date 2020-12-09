Bees frustrated in goalless draw with Derby

Brentford 0 Derby 0

Brentford are now unbeaten in 10 matches but had to settle for a fifth home draw of the season.

They only had themselves to blame, as for long spells they lacked the required ingenuity against a struggling Derby County outfit.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank saw his side disjointed for spells, which is sure to be concerning before Saturday’s visit to Nottingham Forest.







Much was expected from the attack-minded hosts against Derby, second from bottom of the Championship table.

The Bees – in sixth place ahead of the game – started brightly and Vitaly Janelt fired over from the edge of the penalty area following a smart lay-off from Ivan Toney.

Nevertheless, Brentford spent much of the first half devoid of their customary zest, while Wayne Rooney’s men were largely content to restrict opportunities.

Janelt, though, was always probing – and the cultured German midfielder demonstrated his positivity, racing from the halfway line before unleashing a fine left-footed drive which went inches past Derby keeper David Marshall’s post.

As Brentford pressed, Emiliano Marcondes did go close, only for his net-bound effort to be deflected away at close quarters by Matthew Clarke.

The Bees applied significant pressure at the start of the second half but were becoming increasingly profligate.

In the 57th minute, Bryan Mbeumo spurned a golden chance by blasting over when Toney nodded down Janelt’s looping cross from the right.

Derby – who had defender Curtis Davies stretchered off – finally displayed some threat on 71 minutes when Kamil Jozwiak cracked a low shot from 12 yards off the post.

Brentford responded a minute later when Josh Dasilva skewed a fraction over after good work from both Toney and Sergi Canos.

It was yet other opportunity missed, which typified much of the Bees’ night of frustration.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Bech Sorensen, Jansson, Dalsgaard, Dasilva, Janelt (Ghoddos 82), Marcondes (Jensen 73), Canos (Forss 82), Toney, Mbuemo (Fosu 73)







