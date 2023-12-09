Frank admits Bees struggled without Mbeumo

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford struggled without Bryan Mbeumo in their defeat against Sheffield United.

The Bees were beaten 1-0 at Bramall Lane, where James McAtee gave the home side their first win since Chris Wilder’s return as manager.

Brentford rarely looked like finding an equaliser and were inevitably short of firepower.







Mbeumo, a key player while striker Ivan Toney has been serving a ban, faces several weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury he suffered during the defeat at Brighton.

Boss Frank said: “Of course he was a big miss. Take any of the top producers out of any of the top sides and they will also feel it.

“But it is what it is and it is up to me to find solutions for it. We are trying and sometimes it doesn’t succeed the first time.”

Frank’s side, 11th in the Premier League table, are at home to in-form Aston Villa next Sunday.







