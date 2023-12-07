Bees star Mbeumo faces lengthy spell out
Brentford fear top scorer Bryan Mbeuno is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
Mbeumo was helped from the pitch during the Bees’ 2-1 defeat at Brighton.
Boss Thomas Frank admitted: “It is bad. He’ll have a scan later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out.”
Mbeumo’s absence is a blow for Brentford as he has played a key role while Ivan Toney has been serving a ban for breaking football’s gambling rules.
It also adds to the club’s injury woes – he is one of eight first-team players currently out of action.
And it could also harm the Cameroon international’s chances of taking part in the African Cup of Nations, which begins in mid-January.