Mbeumo injured as Bees lose at Brighton

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

Brighton came from behind to beat Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo put the Bees ahead with a 27th-minute penalty but later went off injured.

Pasal Gross equalised just after the half-hour mark and Jack Hinshelwood put Brighton in front early in the second half – just after clearing off the line.

Mbeumo’s spot-kick came after Vitaly Janelt went down in the area after a challenge from Jan Paul van Hecke.

After Gross fired into the bottom corner having been set up by Kaoru Mitoma, Brentford were dealt another blow when Mbeumo suffered what looked like an ankle injury.

The visitors almost regained the lead when Yoane Wissa’s effort was blocked on the line by Hinshelwood, who shortly afterwards headed home Gross’ cross.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev (Peart-Harris 84), Pinnock, Mee, Janelt, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk (Lewis-Potter 45), Mbeumo (Wissa 40), Baptiste (Damsgaard 69), Ghoddos, Maupay.

