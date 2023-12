Bees are beaten by Sheffield United

Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 0 45' McAtee

James McAtee scored Sheffield United’s winner as Brentford suffered a defeat at Bramall Lane.

McAtee’s superb long-range strike in first-half stoppage time gave the Blades their first win since Chris Wilder’s recent return as boss.

Substitute Anis Ben Slimane missed a great chance to double their lead when he shot straight at keeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford struggled to create clear-cut chances and badly missed Bryan Mbeumo on a miserable day for them in South Yorkshire.

Mbeumo, a key player in the absence of the banned Ivan Toney, faces several weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Brentford: Flekken, Ghoddos, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste (Damsgaard 65), Onyeka (Yarmoliuk 45), Lewis-Potter (Olakigbe 65), Maupay, Wissa.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Goode, Zanka, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Adedokun.