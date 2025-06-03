Flekken completes move from Brentford to Leverkusen

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken has completed his move from Brentford to German club Bayer Leverkusen.

Confirmation of the Netherlands international’s transfer came as the Bees were in the process of finalising the signing of keeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool.

Flekken, 31, was signed from Freiburg two years ago and returns to Germany having made 77 appearances for the Bees.

He has been sold for just over £11m after making it clear he wanted the move to happen.

“We were expecting Mark to be our goalkeeper for many more years,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles.

“However, when Bayer Leverkusen made it known that they wanted to do this transfer, and Mark made it clear that he was interested in moving closer to home and with a possibility of Champions League football, we turned our attention towards how all parties could make this happen.

“Mark has done a great job for us and leaves with our thanks and support.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to make an offer for Bryan Mbeumo.