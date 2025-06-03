Brentford complete signing of keeper Kelleher

Brentford have completed the signing of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international, 26, has impressed as a back-up keeper for Liverpool and has been keen to move on and play regular first-team football.

He has joined the Bees for an initial £12.5m, with the fee potentially rising to £18m with add-ons, and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

“I don’t think it was very difficult for me to leave [Liverpool],” he said.

“I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a number one and to play every week.

“I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.”

Kelleher has been signed as a replacement for Mark Flekken, who has completed a move to German club Bayer Leverkusen.

Flekken, 31, was signed from Freiburg two years ago and returns to Germany having made 77 appearances for the Bees.

He has been sold for just over £11m after making it clear he wanted the move to happen.

“We were expecting Mark to be our goalkeeper for many more years,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles.

“However, when Bayer Leverkusen made it known that they wanted to do this transfer, and Mark made it clear that he was interested in moving closer to home and with a possibility of Champions League football, we turned our attention towards how all parties could make this happen.

“Mark has done a great job for us and leaves with our thanks and support.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to make an offer for Bryan Mbeumo.