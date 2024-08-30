Deal agreed for Toney to join Al-Ahli

Brentford and Al-Ahli have agreed a deal for Ivan Toney to join the Saudi Pro-League club for around £40m.

England striker Toney has not been involved in the Bees’ opening matches of the season amid uncertainty over his future.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown an interest in him but he looks set to leave the Premier League.

Igor Thiago, signed by Brentford this summer and widely seen as Toney’s replacement, has been sidelined by a knee injury.

That appeared to put a transfer for Toney in doubt – and Bees head coach Thomas Frank initially insisted he believed the player would stay.

But Al-Ahli are determined to sign him and talks have continued since an initial bid for Toney was rejected.

Meanwhile, Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan.







