Captain Jansson signs new Brentford contract

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has signed a one-year contract extension.

Jansson’s deal was due to expire in the summer, prompting speculation about his future.

But the Swedish centre-back, who turns 31 next month, is now under contract until the end of next season.







He played a key role in the Bees’ promotion to the Premier League and has been impressive in the top flight.

“I am very pleased that Pontus has signed a new contract,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

“He has been a big part of the success we have had over the last three years. He has been important to our defensive improvement in the last three seasons.

“Pontus has done well for us in the Premier League and we are all pleased that he will be with us next season.

“His leadership and communication in defensive situations and his positioning are very important for us.”







