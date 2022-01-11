Brentford’s display ‘definitely not good enough’, admits Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side need to improve defensively fast after slumping to 4-1 defeat at Southampton.

The Bees let in four poor goals at St Mary’s to slip to their biggest defeat of the season and Frank admitted they were second best to an impressive Saints team.







“Fair play to Southampton, they did their job, but it is my job to look at our performance and that was definitely not good enough today,” Frank said.

“I think we know we need to play every second of each Premier League match at 100 per cent and we definitely didn’t do that today.

“In terms of focus, winning our duels and in the second half we were not winning any second balls all over the pitch and didn’t take care of it in decisive areas.

“They built up a bit of momentum, scored a fine set-piece goal, but we worked hard and got back into the game, but we should never concede the second goal.

“They were more on the ball than us although they didn’t create any massive chances which is why we needed to just stay in the game.

“But the timing of the third goal killed us and then it was game over.”







