Brentford’s Fin Stevens has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan.

The right-back, 20, made five appearances for Swansea during a loan spell last season.

He is now set to play in League One for the U’s, whose head coach Liam Manning told Oxford’s website: “Fin has a great attitude and a very bright future ahead of him.”

Stevens made his Premier League debut in October last year and has made 10 first-team appearances for Brentford.