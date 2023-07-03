Brentford youngster set for Middlesbrough move

Brentford youngster Alex Gilbert looks set to sign for Middlesbrough.

A deal has been agreed for the 21-year-old winger to join the Championship club. The move is expected to be completed this week.

The Birmingham-born Gilbert is a Republic of Ireland international and was at West Brom before joining Brentford in 2020.







He has not made a senior appearance for the Bees but did play first-team football during a loan spell at Swindon during the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Brentford look on course to seal the signing of defender Nathan Collins from Wolves.







