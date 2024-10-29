Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

Brentford beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Here’s how we rated each Bees player.

Mark Flekken: 7

His hasty throw contributed to the Wednesday equaliser but there was probably little he could have done to keep out Djeidi Gassama’s accurate strike from range. Was the hero in the end with a great penalty save to deny Liam Palmer.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

Continues to look confident filling in wherever asked after switching back to right back following a stint on the opposite side of the back four on Saturday. Rarely given much trouble defensively.

Nathan Collins: 7

Was the main man at the back, winning four of his five aerial duels and contributing to Brentford’s comfortable first half.

Ben Mee: 6

Had one nervy moment where he was easily shrugged off by Ike Ugbo to gift the striker a shot at goal. Steady otherwise but does not look like it will be easy for the experienced defender to break back into the team on a regular basis.

Jayden Meghoma: 6

Was solid on just his second Brentford appearance. Made three tackles and was also willing to get forward down the left whenever he could.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Tidy in possession on his return to the team. Produced a nice backheel to set Meghoma away down the left not long before being substituted.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Dominated midfield on his own for much of the game and scored a well-taken penalty in the shootout.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Was the only Brentford attacker to have a consistent impact throughout. Forced Pierce Charles into a couple of good saves and looked capable of deciding the game single-handedly when his side were chasing the winner.

Fabio Carvalho: 6

Some neat flicks and combinations with the other forward players but did not make the most of more than one opportunity to shoot from the edge of the penalty area. Was taken off when Brentford were looking for a winning goal.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Had another significant impact by flicking on for Kevin Schade’s goal but was not as influential as he has been in recent games. Should have done better when meeting an Mbeumo cross that could have put Brentford two up in the first half.

Kevin Schade: 6

Will be relieved to be off the mark for the season but was fortunate the ball fell to him to tap home after seeing his first effort saved by Charles, and he only briefly threatened throughout the rest of the game.

Yoane Wissa: 6

Provided attacking thrust off the bench when it was needed in a more withdrawn role behind Schade.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

A few nice touches in midfield but Wednesday had got on top physically by the time he came on which made it difficult for him to make a difference.







