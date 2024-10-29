Bees win on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Brentford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

(Brentford won 5-4 on penalties)

Brentford beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Bees failed to make the most of a dominant first half against the Championship side, with the under-strength visitors forcing the tie to spot-kicks following an improved showing in the second period.

The first nine penalties in the shootout were scored before Mark Flekken saved from substitute Liam Palmer to send Brentford through.

Kevin Schade gave Brentford the lead after just 11 minutes, rolling the ball into the net at the second attempt after being played through on goal by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Thomas Frank’s side had the better of the chances throughout the opening 45 minutes, and Pierce Charles in the Wednesday goal did well to keep out both Lewis-Potter and Bryan Mbeumo.

The visitors made nine changes from their previous Championship outing and despite making little impact in the first half, they were level not long after the interval.

Flekken tried to quickly release Schade after catching a Wednesday corner but a slip from the forward allowed Gassama to collect possession before striding forward and finding the bottom corner from distance.

The Brentford goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out Ike Ugbo not long after before Mbeumo stung the palms of Charles with a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Nothing could separate the sides in 90 minutes though, and a succession of convincing spot-kicks from both sides was only ended by Flekken diving to his right to keep out Palmer and decide the contest.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Mee, Meghoma (Roerslev 70), Jensen (Damsgaard 65), Janelt, Mbeumo, Carvalho (Wissa 65), Lewis-Potter, Schade.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Trevitt, Maghoma







