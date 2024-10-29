Frank relieved after Brentford’s penalties win

Thomas Frank was relieved to see his Brentford side overcome Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Kevin Schade gave Brentford an early lead with his first goal of the season but the Championship outfit took the game to spot-kicks thanks to a second-half equaliser from Djeidi Gassama.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken proved to be the hero, saving from Wednesday’s Liam Palmer after the first nine penalties had been scored.

“I’m happy to be on the end of the win and go through,” said Frank.

“It’s so difficult in these cup tournaments to progress all the way.

“I said at half-time, this reminded me a bit of Gillingham [when Brentford lost on penalties to the League Two side in 2022].

“We completely dominated the game in the first half and should have been up 2-0, and it would have been close to putting the game to bed.

“It was very close [to a defeat], and the difference this time is that we scored five good penalties and one good save and that was enough to go through.

“Top intensity from the players, they worked hard all over the pitch in the first half.

“We started well in the second half but then suddenly there was the goal from them and it changed the momentum.

“They grew in confidence, and big credit to Sheffield Wednesday they worked hard throughout the game.”

Brentford have now reached the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup in three of the last five seasons.

Having previously been knocked out by Tottenham and Chelsea, Frank is hopeful of a kinder draw following the conclusion of the fourth round ties.

He said: “We have a good chance [to go further in the competition] but it depends a little bit on the draw, we know that.

“With all due respect, hopefully it’s at home against the lowest possible opponent.”

