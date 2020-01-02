Brentford still waiting for international clearance for Dervisoglu

Brentford are still waiting for international clearance to field new striker Halil Dervisoglu, who began training with the first team this week.

The 20-year-old agreed a deal last summer to join the Bees in January and he arrived in the UK from Sparta Rotterdam late last month.





The Turkey youth international scored five goals in 17 Eredivisie appearances during the first half of the season after impressing in a promotion-winning campaign last term.

The Bees still want to sign another new striker this month to boost their chances of finishing in the top six and Charlton’s Lyle Taylor remains one of their top targets.







