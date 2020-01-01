Watkins scores twice in thumping Brentford victory

Bristol City 0 Brentford 4

An Ollie Watkins double – plus goals for Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma – ensured Brentford opened 2020 on a high.

Mbeumo struck early, and after City’s Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card for hauling down Watkins after a quarter of an hour, the Bees were in cruise control for long periods.

Benrahma doubled the lead during the first half, before Watkins struck twice in the closing stages, taking his tally for the season to 17.

Mbeumo capitalised on a positive start from the Bees after a long clearance from David Raya was picked up by Watkins, whose ball into the box was turned home by the Frenchman.

Williams was ordered off for a foul on Watkins as the striker raced into the Robins’ box. The two had been booked minutes earlier for a tussle.

Benrahma doubled Brentford’s lead after Dan Bentley could only parry Mathias Jensen’s shot and after Watkins follow-up was blocked, the Algerian steered the ball home.

For City, Marley Watkins broke down the right, but his dangerous cross was scrambled clear. A minute later the same player’s snap turn and shot on the edge of the box was smartly saved by a diving Raya.

Watkins missed a glorious chance to add to Brentford’s lead early in the second half when he headed wide from six yards. The striker should then have capitalised on a dreadful back-pass by Andreas Weimann, but saw the ball taken off his toes as he tried to round Bentley.

A great cross from Benrahma on the left was just headed over the bar ahead of the advancing Watkins for a Bees corner, from which Bentley made a great point blank save from Ethan Pinnock’s header.

Substitute Jan Zamburek made an immediate impact, crossing for Watkins to tap in at the back post.

The in-form striker was then perfectly placed to wrap up a fine victory after Bentley initially parried his header before he steered the rebound home.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Roerslev, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry; Jensen (sZamburek 81), Norgaard, Da Silva (Mokotjo 69); Mbeumo (Marcondes 74), Benrahma, Watkins.







