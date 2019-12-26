Frank: Star players are happy at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted his star forwards are happy at Brentford despite speculation over their futures.

The Bees moved up to third in the Championship with a 3-1 win at home to Swansea City on Boxing Day.

Ollie Watkins scored twice and there was a goal too for the outstanding Bryan Mbeumo.

The so-called ‘BMW’ front line of Said Benrahma, Mbeumo and Watkins continues to impress and Premier League clubs have shown an interest in all three players.

But head coach Frank says they are fully focused on Brentford’s promotion challenge.

The Dane said: “We are in a good place, playing attractive football and they are all in a very good place in terms of their football and their lives here. They are enjoying themselves.”

Swansea manager Steve Cooper praised Brentford but insisted his side could have done more.

“They are a good team, take nothing away from them, but I think we gave them too much respect,” he said.

“For all their play they didn’t create loads of shooting opportunities other than the goals.”

See also: Brilliant Brentford go third with victory over Swansea







