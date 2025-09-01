Brentford confirm signing of Nelson on loan from Arsenal

Brentford have completed the signing of Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old was on loan at Fulham last season but his campaign was ended by injury in December.

His move to Brentford was agreed after the Bees accepted an offer from Newcastle for Yoane Wissa.

And his arrival was announced shortly after Wissa’s move to Tyneside was confirmed.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews told the club website: “Reiss has a skillset that will complement the rest of the attacking players we have. He’s a dribbler and he’s very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“I really like his Premier League experience and know-how of the league, as well as his age profile.

“He’s coming into the optimum years of his career, and he’s shown a real desire to come here when there’s been a lot of interest elsewhere.”