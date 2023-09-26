Brentford forward Schade out for ‘months’, Frank confirms

Brentford forward Kevin Schade faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Schade was injured during the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Everton.

A scan has subsequently confirmed that he’s likely to be out of action for a significant period and will undergo surgery this week.

“Kevin suffered an adductor problem and will be out for months,” boss Thomas Frank said on Tuesday afternoon.







Schade’s absence is a major blow for the club as he has been an important attacking player while the Bees manage without striker Ivan Toney, who is serving a ban for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

“Kevin is a player that we big expectations for and I think he was starting to show some of his fantastic abilities with his goal against Crystal Palace,” Frank said.

“It was a blow but this is football and that happens. It will be a challenge we need to work our way through.”

Frank also confirmed Ben Mee and Mikel Damsgaard will be sidelined indefinitely with the Danish midfielder set to see a specialist due an ongoing groin problem.

The 23-year-old has battled injury ever since he joined the club from Sampdoria for £8 million last year.

Mee, who was voted supporters’ player of the year last season, is struggling to overcome a hamstring problem that he sustained in pre-season.

Meanwhile, left-back Rico Henry faces a long spell out after recently suffering a long-term knee injury.

The Bees are also without Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste for who are recovery from serious injuries.

Neal Maupay is also unavailable for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal due to being cup-tied.







