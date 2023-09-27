Lewis-Potter urged to take his ‘big opportunity’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has challenged Keane Lewis-Potter to step up and fill the attacking void left by Kevin Schade.

Schade has been sidelined after tearing his groin during the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Everton.

Lewis-Potter, who signed last year for what a then-club record £16m fee from Hull, has struggled to make at impact for the Bees largely because of a succession of injuries which blighted his first season in west London.

The 22-year-old came in for the injured Schade on Saturday in what was his first Premier League start since last November.

“It’s a very big opportunity for him but I believe in Keane,” Frank said.

“He is a player who came from the Championship and has been hit by two injuries so he needs to get in to his rhythm.

“There were some good signs on Saturday. We want more but he will only get better.

“He’s is fully fit, but he needs to get that rhythm of someone who has been fully fit for a couple of months when you can say ‘Now they have their touch, their confidence’ and can make a couple of key actions in training.

“Sometimes players need to train very hard for long spells and suddenly they can do something to catch my eye day in day out.

“Keane is close but we need a bit more. There is now one less player for him to compete with so there are more available minutes for him.”

Schade’s injury is a huge blow to the Bees and Frank said the loss of the German forward adds to the biggest injury crisis since the club were promoted in 2021.

Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard, are all out along with Ivan Toney, who is unavailable until January as he serves his ban for breaching FA betting regulations.

“I think it’s the worst list of injuries we have had so far especially with the numbers and the length of time players are out for,” Frank said.

"But there are no excuses and we will find a way."








