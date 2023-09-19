Bees star Henry set for long spell out with knee injury

Brentford’s Rico Henry is expected to miss the rest of the season with a long-term knee injury.

The left-back, 26, limped out of Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle last Saturday.

Henry fell awkwardly following a challenge involving Kieran Trippier.

He will now have surgery and, according to Brentford medical chief Neil Greig, faces “a prolonged period of recovery”.

Henry was sidelined for 14 months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in September 2017.

Greig added: “Rico has been through a similar experience in the past and is already focused on using this as an opportunity to become fitter and stronger than before. We will support him fully throughout this process.”







