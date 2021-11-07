Brentford boss Frank hopeful Zanka injury isn’t serious

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful Danish defender Zanka won’t join the team’s lengthy injury list after he limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Norwich with a knee problem.

The 31-year-old went off after 12 minutes and was replaced by Charlie Goode, who conceded the penalty for Norwich’s second goal after being outpaced by Teemu Pukki.







With Kristoffer Ajer out until the new year with a serious hamstring problem, goalkeeper David Raya out with a knee injury and Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste also out injured, Frank is keeping his fingers crossed Zanka’s won’t also be a long-term absentee.

“I don’t know about Zanka’s injury – he got a minor one in training on Friday so I don’t know if it was the same one that stopped him continuing or another one. I will find out on Monday,” Frank said.

Goode, who was largely used as a squad player in the Championship after joining from Northampton in July 2020, was caught on the wrong side of Pukki before bringing him down in what was a chastening first Premier League appearance.

However, he did improve in the second half and Frank said he is confident he can do a job in the Premier League.

“I think it’s important to say we need everyone in the squad,” he said.

“We’ve been very unlucky with injuries so far, I think we have some of the most (in the Premier League).

“I think I have a fantastic medical staff so I think it’s been very very unlucky with the injuries we’ve got.

“That’s where we need a good squad, I need players to be available and ready. I think Charlie did very well despite the penalty.”







