Brentford v Norwich player ratings

Brentford lost 2-1 to Norwich at the Brentford Community Stadium to sink to a fourth successive Premier League defeat. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Alvaro Fernandez: 6

Slow to react to Mathias Normann’s strike from the edge of the penalty area as Norwich took the lead in the seventh minute.







Rico Henry: 6

Had a quiet game in terms of getting forward, until he dragged the Bees back with a far-post intervention on the hour. Replaced on 69 minutes by Marcus Forss as Brentford went for broke.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Had trouble coping with the movement and guile of Teemu Pukki. Got forward down the left in the second half as Brentford pushed for a second goal.

Pontus Jansson: 6

Caught out for pace amid early Canaries’ raids. Didn’t push forward as much as the home fans would normally hope for and had to be alert with Norwich potent on the counter attack. Did help out in the final minutes up front but to no avail.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Industrious but occasionally dispossessed in good, attacking positions. Didn’t influence the game enough with his usual set pieces and passing against a physical, organised Norwich outfit.

Christian Norgaard: 6

The usually reliable Dane failed to keep track of Normann, who was allowed to press into the danger zone and fire home for the Canaries. Unlucky to see a couple of close-range efforts superbly turned away by Norwich keeper Tim Krul, as ungainly Brentford pressed. Passing lacked his usual precision at times.

Zanka: 6

Forced off with a suspected knock as early as the 11th minute, after struggling to keep pace with the early Canaries’ zest.

Vitaly Janelt: 5

Was fortunate to escape serious injury following a reckless first half tackle by Normann – an unfortunate incident which contributed to manager Thomas Frank’s decision to substitute the German at half time.

Sergi Canos: 5

Another whose distribution let him down as Norwich kept control, particularly in the first half. Very complacent against Milot Rashica in the lead up to Norwich’s opening goal. Had a decent shot parried away by Krul.

Ivan Toney: 6

Booked in the fourth minute for a reckless tackle on Andrew Omobamidele. Worked hard as ever, but ball control let him down too often and was well policed by both Omobamidele and Canaries’ skipper Ben Gibson.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Hardly saw any of the ball in the first half and there was an obvious disconnect between the Frenchman and Toney when going forward. Improved in the second half but was a fraction offside when drilling home what would have been an equaliser.

Charlie Goode: 6

An early replacement for Zanka. Booked for a rash challenge which led to the 29th minute penalty for Norwich’s second goal, converted by Pukki. Sent forward in the latter stages but found Norwich too resilient.

Saman Ghoddos: 6

Came on for Janelt at the interval. Supplied an excellent cross from the right which was forced home by Henry as Brentford rallied in the second half. Otherwise pretty ineffective.

Marcus Forss: 5

Thomas Frank sent on the Finnish striker for Henry with the Bees desperately chasing an equaliser. Lacked incisive service and was largely anonymous.

See also: Struggling Norwich hand Bees a fourth straight defeat







