Frank confident Bees will stop the rot

Thomas Frank insists Brentford will rise out their current form slump despite losing at home to struggling Norwich City.

The Canaries, bottom of the table, claimed their first win of the Premier League season with a deserved 2-1 win at the Community Stadium, with first-half goals from Teemu Pukki from the penalty spot and Mathias Normann.







Rico Henry pulled a goal back in the second half, but it was insufficient to prevent a fourth successive league defeat for the Bees.

“I take one game at a time and at this moment in time I hate losing and am devastated,” said Frank.

“It is impossible to look at these performances and not see why we can’t get more points.

“It will turn around. We need to keep doing what we’re doing and we will turn it around.

“If you look at our second half (performance) we can take that to Newcastle.

“I didn’t see any lack of confidence. You could also see at 2-0 there was still a lot of hard work but we lost a little discipline and structure and that is what I’m worried about.

“In football, after a defeat everyone hurts so much.

“We have been quite consistent in focusing on performances and I am not in doubt that we will get out of this spell.

“We have been very unlucky with injuries so far but that’s why we need a good squad.”

Brentford, now in 14th place, have the international break to regroup and recover from this latest setback, with their next fixture away to struggling Newcastle United.

“One thing is for sure that three of the last four games we lost, it was unfortunate. It was another good performance today and we destroyed Norwich in the second half,” he said.

“The players had a top mentality and intensity and you can’t ask for more and if we keep doing this then the law of statistics tells you that we will be fine.”







