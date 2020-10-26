Brentford boss open to starting with two up front

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has indicated he would consider switching to two up front in order to start with Marcus Forss alongside top scorer Ivan Toney.

Summer signing Toney has already scored seven goals for the Bees.







And youngster Forss has given Frank food for thought by scoring five goals in as many appearances – including a brace after coming on as a substitute at Stoke on Saturday.

Frank prefers to play with three in attack, with wide-men either side of a lone striker.

But he insists he would be willing to change the system.

“While I’ve been here my go-to system has mostly been 4-3-3 and we have shown we can also play 3-4-3,” said Frank.

“Those are the two systems I prefer. But I’m not rigid.

“I want to play a specific brand of football where we dominate the ball and try to press high and aggressive.

“But you can do that with many types of system and if we have the players that fit a system then I will always look into that.

“We have already seen a few times that I can change throughout a game.

“It’s just a privilege to have two good strikers that can help the team.”

Pontus Jansson went off injured during the 3-2 defeat at Stoke and will miss Tuesday’s match at home to Norwich.

Frank expects an entertaining game against the promotion-chasing Canaries.

“It will hopefully be a really good football game between two sides that want to attack and want to dominate on the ball,” he said.

“I think it will be like a boxing match where one team has to defend well and then you go back and forth.”







