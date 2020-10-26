Bees boss gives update on Jansson and Baptiste

Pontus Jansson will be sidelined for “weeks” and Shandon Baptiste has suffered a “minor setback” according to Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Jansson (pictured) limped off during the recent win at Sheffield Wednesday and will remain sidelined for Tuesday’s match against Norwich.







Baptiste, meanwhile, has not featured for the Bees for more than a month.

Frank said: “For Pontus it would be weeks rather than months. That’s good.

“Shandon could be slightly longer. He just had a minor setback, so we just need to assess that.”

Meanwhile, Frank has indicated he would consider switching to two up front in order to start with Marcus Forss alongside top scorer Ivan Toney.

