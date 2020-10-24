Bees beaten despite second-half fightback

Stoke 3 Brentford 2 9' Fletcher 35' McClean 59' Campbell 70' Forss 90' Forss

Brentford’s inconsistent league form continued despite going close to a dramatic comeback at Stoke.

The Bees made three changes from their midweek win at Sheffield Wednesday, but conceded three times against

a Potters side which had managed just six goals in their opening six league games.

James McClean spearheaded a dominant first-half display from the hosts, launching a break which ended with

Tyrese Campbell crossing for Stephen Fletcher to head home before doubling the lead with a shot which deflected past David Raya.

Thomas Frank reacted with two changes at half-time as he switched to a back four, replacing Saman Ghoddos

with Bryan Mbeumo, and bringing on Mathias Jensen for Mads Bech Sorensen.

Josh Dasilva and Sergi Canos went close, but City went further in front on the hour when McClean found Campbell

who curled a fine finish into the far corner.

Marcus Forss pulled one back just six minutes after coming on, drilling in a finish after he was found by

Ivan Toney’s flick.

The Bees’ pressure was rewarded with a second in stoppage-time when Forss pounced on a defensive error to

score from an acute angle, and Henrik Dalsgaard almost rescued a last-gasp point, but headed wide.

A third defeat in seven matches dropped Brentford to 11th.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Sorensen (Jensen 45), Dalsgaard, Dasilva, Janelt (Forss 64), Canos,

Toney, Ghoddos (Mbeumo). Subs not used: Daniels, Thompson, Fosu, Hammar.









