Bees boss Frank could rest players for Rotherham game

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could make changes for Tuesday evening’s game against Rotherham.

The Bees are now out of the running for automatic promotion and are sure of a place in the top six.







Frank might therefore take the opportunity to rest players before the play-offs begin.

“We will do everything we can to finish third – the highest position possible, because I think it means a lot,” he said.

“Also, of course it’s natural that if there’s a player that could be rested then maybe it’s the game tomorrow and maybe it’s not.

“But I will be going with a strong team. We want to win.”

Brentford are still without Henrik Dalsgaard and Rico Henry, who hope to return for the play-offs, which Josh Dasilva will definitely miss because of a hip injury.







