Arsenal look elsewhere after Brentford stand firm on Raya

Arsenal are in talks to sign Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson after Brentford refused to part with David Raya.

The Gunners were interested in signing Raya as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who is set to join Aston Villa.







But Raya has three years remaining on his Bees contract and the club have insisted he is not for sale.

Brentford have sold Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and expect offers for Said Benrahma.

But they have made it clear none of their other star players will be allowed to leave.

Head coach Thomas Frank said last week: “I said before that if the price is right for Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma then we are open because that’s the way that football works. The rest are not for sale.

“I would like to repeat myself. If the price is right for Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma then they are for sale, the rest are not for sale. We are standing firm.”







