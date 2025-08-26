Andrews pleased after Brentford cup win

Keith Andrews believes Brentford’s recent wins can help silence their doubters.

The Bees have been widely tipped to struggle following the departures of boss Thomas Frank and key players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard.

Andrews was promoted following Frank’s exit – and the performance in the defeat at Nottingham Forest in the first match under the new head coach did not seem to bode well.

But Brentford responded by beating Aston Villa on Saturday and then impressively seeing off Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

“There’s probably been a narrative around the club in recent weeks and months, which I understand to a point because of the departures of staff and players. But people don’t realise what goes on on a day-to-day basis,” said Andrews.

Goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago took Brentford through to the third round – and the fit-again Aaron Hickey started a competitive match for the first time since October 2023.

Carvalho put them ahead against the run of play, blasting home after Rico Henry’s ball into the box had been headed back across goal by Kristoffer Ajer.

Ajer cleared off the line to deny Antoine Semenyo as Brentford came under pressure before hitting Bournemouth on the break to double their lead.

Frank Onyeka surged forward and found Carvalho, who teed up Thiago to fire past former Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic.

The hosts ended the match with 10 men after Julian Araujo’s challenge on Thiago in stoppage time earned him a second yellow card.

“We have a real togetherness and I am really pleased with a lot of the performances tonight,” Andrew declared.