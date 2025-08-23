Andrews proud after Brentford get first win

Keith Andrews spoke of his pride after Brentford got their first win since he took over as head coach.

Andrews was promoted to the top job this summer after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham.

The Bees made a poor start under him, losing 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

But they were much improved against Aston Villa and Dango Ouattara’s goal on his debut secured the points, with a well-organised defensive structure proving impossible for Unai Emery’s side to break down.

Andrews said: “The overriding emotion is pride. We spoke before the game about the identity of our team and not forgetting the individual within the team, and I felt we saw that in abundance today.

“The spirit and connection amongst all players, staff, fans – that was the overriding feeling I got from the afternoon. Ultimately, it produced a performance that was us.

“I’m a realist in terms of how I approach things. I didn’t get too low last weekend after the game, I understood where we were at. I was still disappointed of course, but I knew what was needed to put us in a better place to perform today.

“I won’t get too high. I’ll enjoy it. Obviously it’s going to be a nicer feeling than last weekend, but we move quickly on to the next game.”

Another positive for Andrews was the performance of summer signing Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Having made his debut off the bench at Forest, the 35-year-old started and played almost 70 minutes, with the England manager Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands.

“I thought he was brilliant. His presence on the pitch was very evident, his communication – barking orders and instructions, his demands from players – that’s in his DNA,” said Andrews

“I don’t think you get to the level he’s been at in his career without having determination inside you – the burning desire to achieve.

“I presume he’ll be in the England squad. He doesn’t surprise you. He’s very focused. He’s all in behind the scenes and I think he’ll be a big player for us.”