Ouattara scores winner on Brentford debut

Brentford 1 Ouattara (12′)

Aston Villa 0



Dango Outtara’s goal on his debut gave Brentford their first win under Keith Andrews.

The victory was a marked improvement on the opening weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest, and a number of new faces impressed.

A bright start meant the Bees took the lead after just 12 minutes, with record signing Ouattara – the man brought in to replace last season’s top-scorer Bryan Mbeumo – getting off the mark at the first time of asking.

He latched onto an Igor Thiago header before tapping the ball into an empty net after he had seen his first effort saved by keeper Emi Martinez.

The excellent Mikkel Damsgaard thought he had doubled Brentford’s lead before half-time, only for his thunderous effort to be ruled out for a foul by Nathan Collins on Martinez as the pair challenged for the ball.

Caoimhin Kelleher was making his home debut at the opposite end, and was rarely tested by a Villa attack short of creativity or fluency.

The Irishman made an unorthodox save with his feet to deny John McGinn in the first half but was otherwise largely untested as Villa failed to find a way through Brentford’s organised backline.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode (Ajer 84), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Henderson (Onyeka 69’), Yarmoliuk (Jensen 79), Damsgaard, Ouattara (Henry 84) , Thiago, Schade (Hickey 79).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Carvalho, Milambo, Ajer, Peart-Harris