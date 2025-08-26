Brentford beat Cherries to secure third-round place

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 2

Carvalho (34′)

Thiago (65′) Carvalho (34′)Thiago (65′)



Goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago took Brentford through to the third round of the Carabao Cup – and the fit-again Aaron Hickey started a competitive match for the first time since October 2023.

Carvalho put the Bees ahead against the run of play, blasting home after Rico Henry’s diagonal ball into the box had been headed back across goal by Kristoffer Ajer.

Ajer cleared off the line to deny Antoine Semenyo as Brentford came under pressure before hitting Bournemouth on the break to double their lead.

Frank Onyeka surged forward and found Carvalho, who teed up Thiago to fire past former Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic.

The hosts ended the match with 10 men after Julian Araujo’s challenge on Thiago in stoppage time earned him a second yellow card.

Brentford: Valdimarsson; Hickey (Ouattara 59), Ajer, Van den Berg, Pinnock (Thiago 59), Henry; Jensen, Onyeka (Yarmoliuk 86), Milambo (Kayode 59); Carvalho, Schade (Collins 59)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris.