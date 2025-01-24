Ajer fit to return for Brentford

Kristoffer Ajer has been passed fit to return for Brentford against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Defender Ajer has missed the past six matches with an ankle injury.

“Kristoffer is available, trained the whole week and will be involved with the squad on Sunday, so it’s very positive,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

Frank, who reiterated that Yoane Wissa is not for sale, was speaking shortly after Brentford confirmed the arrival of Italian right-back Michael Kayode from Fiorentina.

Kayode requires international clearance before he can play, so will not be involved against Palace.

“I’m very happy that we managed to sign him to give us more depth in the full-back positions. I think he’s very talented,” Frank said.

“Good abilities to keep going forward. Very good defensively. Of course, young and needs to be developed. He hasn’t played much this season but last season he more or less played a full season at Fiorentina.”







