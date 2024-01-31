Bees beaten after Spurs’ second-half blitz

Tottenham 3 Brentford 2 15' Maupay 48' Udogie 49' Johnson 56' Richarlison 67' Toney

Tottenham came from behind and then held off a Brentford fightback to take the points in an action-packed London derby.

Neal Maupay put the Bees ahead after quarter of an hour, but three goals in the space of eight minutes early in the second half put Spurs in control, with Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all netting.

Two of those goals came in the space of 72 seconds. Johnson, on as a half-time substitute, gave the hosts the lead straight after Udogie levelled.







After Richarlison doubled Tottenham’s lead, Ivan Toney pulled a goal back after a farcical error by Udogie, and Brentford worried the home crowd but were unable to find an equaliser – Shandon Baptiste went close when his stoppage-time volley was tipped over by Vicario.

Maupay has now scored in four consecutive matches. After Toney raced onto Christian Norgaard’s through-ball and saw his shot saved by Vicario, Maupay was on hand to fire in the rebound.

But Spurs hit back in empathic fashion after the interval, with Udogie slotting home after exchanging passes with Timo Werner, and Johnson sliding in to divert Werner’s cross-cum-shot into the net.

And worse followed for the visitors when Richarlison finished from close range after James Maddison’s shot had been blocked.

Toney missed a great chance when he shot wide when unchallenged, but made no mistake after Udogie presented an attempted back-pass straight to the Brentford striker.

Brentford: Flekken; Collins (Ajer 78), Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev (Dasilva 78), Norgaard, Janelt (Baptiste 88), Jensen (Yarmoliuk 58), Lewis-Potter (Damsgaard 88); Maupay, Toney.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Zanka, Brierley, Fredrick.







