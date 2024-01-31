Frank rues ’10-minute blackout’ after Bees defeat

Thomas Frank rued Brentford’s “10-minute blackout” during their 3-2 defeat at Tottenham.

Neal Maupay put the Bees ahead after quarter of an hour, but three goals in the space of eight minutes early in the second half put Spurs in control, with Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all netting.

Two of those goals came in the space of 72 seconds. Johnson, on as a half-time substitute, gave the hosts the lead straight after Udogie levelled.







After Richarlison doubled Tottenham’s lead, Ivan Toney pulled a goal back and Brentford worried the home crowd but were unable to find an equaliser.

“Except for a 10-minute blackout, we played a very good game and were good,” said Bees boss Frank.

“We won the ball a lot, were good with the low block and when breaking were very dangerous and could have scored more.

“It’s about being a bit smarter. The second goal is the most disappointing – we’ve just conceded, don’t concede agains on the kick-off.

“But that happens, and then we grew back into the game and had good opportunities to score more.

“So in many ways, except for that 10 minutes, a good performance and that’s the positive that we need to take away.”

Brentford are 15th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone, and their next game is at home to champions Manchester City on Monday.







