Superb Fulham hit five again as Hammers are blitzed

Fulham 5-0 West Ham

Fulham hit five for the second successive match, destroying West Ham in a one-sided derby at Craven Cottage.

After thrashing Nottingham Forest in midweek, the Whites continued their brilliant form.

First-half goals by Raul Jimenez, Willian and Tosin, plus a tremendous strike from Harry Wilson after the break and a late goal by Carlos Vinicius, illustrated the dominance from Marco Silva’s side.

They broke the deadlock in terrific fashion after 22 minutes.

Jimenez rose to net a powerful header home from eight yards out from a precise, angled cross from the left by Joao Palhinha.

Willian doubled the hosts’ lead in the 31st minute. The Brazilian, unmarked, stroked the ball into the corner of the net with West Ham failing to deal with, firstly, an Alex Iwobi shot, and then a low cross by Andreas Pereira.

The Whites punished David Moyes’s side with a third goal five minutes from the interval.

From an inviting Pereira corner, Tosin rose to head powerfully into the net, via a slight deflection by Vladimir Coufal.

And when Tom Cairney found Wilson with a weighted pass, he curled the ball into the top left-hand corner of the net.

There was time for a fifth goal, two minutes from the end.

Harrison Reed’s long ball beat the West Ham offside trap, for Wilson to assist substitute Vinicius for an easy finish.

Fulham: Leno, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson (Ballo-Toure 71), Castagne, Pereira, Willian (Wilson 46), Cairney, Palhinha (Reed 78), Iwobi, (De Cordova-Reid 78) Jimenez (Vinicius 71)







