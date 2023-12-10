Silva hails ‘brilliant’ Fulham after another thumping win

Marco Silva praised his “brilliant” Fulham players after their second 5-0 victory in a row.

They followed up the midweek hammering of Nottingham Forest with an equally resounding win over West Ham.

Whites boss Silva declared: “We were brilliant on every level and there was no doubt who was the best team on the pitch.







“We controlled the ball and we expressed ourselves. The way we did it was almost perfect.

“We gave almost nothing for them and it is not easy to control a team like West Ham. We deserved to win in the way we did.

“Confidence breeds confidence. We are not doing too much different – this is something happening since I came to this football club. I feel that every single day this team is growing.”

Striker Raul Jimenez scored again as Fulham once more showed their ability to score plenty of goals without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was initially badly missed following his departure during the summer.

“It is good to see,” said Silva.

“Mitrovic was a top player for this club. I love him and we will be connected for life, but now the fans will support the players that are here.

“We are now spreading goals around the team, like last Wednesday and now this afternoon.”

