Silva admits Fulham were ‘naive’ after dropping points at Burnley

Fulham boss Marco Silva accused his players of being “naive” after they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Burnley.

On-loan Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana scored twice on his home debut – including an injury-time equaliser – as the Whites were punished for some slack defending.







Silva said: “It is a difficult one to take. Overall our performance until it was 2-1 was at a very good level. We were leading 2-0 and everyone was feeling that the third goal was coming for us.

“The first goal we conceded gave Burnley the belief and the crowd as well. The way we conceded the second goal cannot happen. We were naive.

“You have to keep focused in those moments and not be naive, because you can be punished for that.”

Two goals in as many minutes put Fulham in control by half-time.

They opened the scoring when João Palhinha’s header from Andreas Pereira’s corner went in via a slight deflection off Sander Berge.

And Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead with his first Premier League goal, lobbing keeper James Trafford after chasing Antonee Robinson’s ball over the top.

Trafford produced saves to prevent Willian, Muniz and Tosin Adarabioyo adding a third, and after that Burnley found a way back into the match.

Fofana headed home following a short-corner routine after keeper Bernd Leno misjudged flight of the ball, and in the final stages he bundled in Wilson Odobert’s low cross at the near post to extend Fulham’s run without an away win to 11 matches.







