Fofana denies Fulham win as Burnley pull off late comeback

Burnley 2 Fulham 2 19' Palhinha 21' Muniz 71' Fofana 90' Fofana

On-loan Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana scored twice on his home debut – including an injury-time equaliser – as Burnley came back from two down at Turf Moor.

Two goals in as many minutes put Fulham in control by half-time.

They opened the scoring when João Palhinha’s header from Andreas Pereira’s corner went in via a slight deflection off Sander Berge.

And Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead with his first Premier League goal, lobbing keeper James Trafford after chasing Antonee Robinson’s ball over the top.

Trafford produced saves to prevent Willian, Muniz and Tosin Adarabioyo adding a third, and after that Burnley found a way back into the match.

Fofana headed home following a short-corner routine after keeper Bernd Leno misjudged flight of the ball, and in the final stages he bundled in Wilson Odobert’s low cross at the near post to extend Fulham’s run without an away win to 11 matches.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palinha; De Cordova-Reid (Cairney 74), Pereira (Tete 85), Willian; Muniz (Broja 74).

Subs not used: Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, De Fougerolles, Sekularac, King.







