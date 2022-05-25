Seven players are released by Brentford

Brentford have announced that seven players are being released by the club.

The club announced this week that first-team squad members Zanka and Julian Jeanvier are being released.

And Jaakko Oksanen, Lewis Gordon, Max Haygarth, Wraynel Hercules, Jude Russell, Roy Syla and Gustav Mogensen – all part of the B-team squad – will also depart.

Mogensen will remain at the club to continue his rehabilitation from a long-term injury to help him regain his fitness and find a new team.

Deji Sotona has also returned to his parent club OGC Nice following the end of his loan period.

Ryan Trevitt, Tristan Crama, Alex Gilbert and Roco Rees have all had their contracts extended by a year.

Oksanen played 88 times for the B team during his time with the club and played twice in the Championship for the first team. He also spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Scottish side Greenock Morton.

Gordon played 70 minutes for the first team against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup in January last year, while Haygarth has made three appearances for the first team.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “Jaakko has been one of our longest serving players and I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He came back from his loan in January and was probably a bit unsure on his next step but his attitude to training and games has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Lewis has come so far with us since arriving on trial. He made his debut against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and he has been in and around the first-team during his time with us.

“He’s not quite been able to make that breakthrough but he’s someone with huge potential and we’ve got high hopes that he can have a successful career.

“Max is a great lad. We got him into a position where he was the fittest he’d been and he’s played some brilliant stuff for us.”







